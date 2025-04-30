Delta Gov’s Office, Olu Of Warri Allies Allegedly Mount Pressure On SSS To Free British Arms Smuggler

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The State Security Service (SSS) has come under intense pressure to release Major Micah Polo, a British army officer recently arrested in connection with the arms stockpile uncovered in Delta State last week, Peoples Gazette can report.

The secret police on Friday announced that Mr Polo, who is increasingly tied to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was arrested in Lagos last Wednesday while he attempted to flee Nigeria.

His arrest came shortly after the SSS recovered 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition during a covert operation in Asaba, Delta State, where Mr Polo’s associates were arrested. The security agency identified the Briton as the prime suspect, alongside several associates, in connection with the illegal arms supply.

Two sources in the SSS confirmed to The Gazette on Monday that since the report of the suspected smuggler’s arrest, the Delta State governor’s office and other allies of the Olu of Warri had intensified pressure on the security agency to have Mr Polo released.

The SSS agents said the secret police had received several calls from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s office and Mr Atiwatse’s cronies, asking that Mr Polo be freed.

However, they noted the SSS would not sweep the case under the carpet, especially when insecurity ravaged the country. They vowed to ensure justice prevails.

The Olu of Warri did not return The Gazette’s request seeking comments on the matter. The SSS could not be reached for comments. However, Festus Ahon, the chief press secretary to the Delta State governor, did not respond to calls and messages.

Abalagha Adawari, who reacted to the development on behalf of the Niger Delta Environmental Justice Coalition (NDEJC), commended the SSS for the arrest, noting it marks a critical step in safeguarding the fragile peace in the Niger Delta region.

The coalition said Mr Polo’s arrest and his alleged ties with Mr Atuwatse cast a shadow over the traditional institution represented by the traditional ruler, warning the SSS against compromise.

“The relative peace the Niger Delta region has witnessed must not be compromised or undermined. We call on the DSS to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those responsible for this illegal arms procurement are held accountable. The perpetrators and their sponsors must face justice to prevent any resurgence of violence in our communities,” Mr Adawari stressed.

People Gazette

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com