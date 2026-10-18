Delta Gov’s CPS Ahon Urges Delta NUJ To Embrace Unity, Deepen Partnership With Government

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, has called on the newly elected executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, to prioritise peace, unity and professional responsibility while strengthening its working relationship with the state government.

Ahon made the call during a congratulatory meeting with the union’s newly elected executives, emphasising that internal cohesion was essential to effective union leadership, the protection of journalists’ interests and the council’s contribution to the development of the state.

He said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori holds the NUJ and its members in high esteem, recognising the important role of journalism in promoting accountability, information dissemination and advancing democratic governance.

He called for closer synergy between the press and government, stressing the need for unity, love, respect amongst members and mutual cooperation in the collective interest of the State.

The Chief Press Secretary assured the NUJ of the Government’s continued partnership and support for its activities and welfare, urging the new leadership to sustain the cordial relationship with the government while upholding the ethics of the profession.

Ahon further urged the executive to resolve its disagreements if any through dialogue, mutual respect and understanding, warning against avoidable crises that could undermine the unity and progress of the council.

The NUJ National Vice President, Zone F, Comrade Opaka Dokubo, and the Zonal Secretary, Comrade John Angese, also urged the new leadership to embrace inclusive governance, strengthen internal communication and address differences promptly through constructive engagement.

They stressed that diversity of opinion should strengthen, rather than divide, the union, calling on the executive to promote teamwork, carry members along and place collective interests above personal differences.

Similarly, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Comrade Nkem Nwaeke, appealed to members to close ranks and work together to strengthen the union, advance journalists’ welfare and enhance its capacity to represent the profession effectively.

In his response, the re-elected NUJ Delta State Council Chairman, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, described his re-election as an act of divine providence and pledged to run an inclusive administration anchored on unity, collaboration and the welfare of members.

Oyowe promised to work closely with the executive and ensure that members were carried along in the affairs of the council.

He solicited their cooperation and support, noting that the success of his administration would depend on their collective commitment to peace, responsible leadership and the advancement of the journalism profession.

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn