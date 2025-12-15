Delta Governor Condoles Diri, Family, Bayelsans Over Passing Of Ewhrudjakpo 

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Douye Diri, the Government and people of Bayelsa State over the passing of the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described the death of Senator Ewhrudjakpo, affectionately known as “a man of many proverbs” as both tragic and deeply saddening.

The Governor noted that Senator Ewhrudjakpo was a man of uncommon wisdom, intellect and humility, and whose contributions to governance and public service left a lasting impact on the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

Oborevwori said: “I join the Governor, his family, Government and people of Bayelsa State, friends and allies in mourning Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

“He was a team player, a dependable partner in leadership and a fountain of wisdom. His passing is a painful reminder of the fragility of life.”

The Governor also extended prayers for God’s comfort to the bereaved Governor, Senator Douye Diri, family, and the people of Bayelsa State, and urged them to take solace in the legacies of service and dedication left behind by the late Deputy Governor.

“On behalf of my family, the people and Government of Delta State, I pray that the Almighty God grants Governor Douye Diri, his family and all who mourn him the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who served as Deputy Governor under Governor Douye Diri, was widely respected across the Niger Delta region for his eloquence, deep grasp of governance and his trademark use of proverbs in public communication.

