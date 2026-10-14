Delta Gov  Urges African Youths On Leadership, Innovation As SILB Africa 2026 Bootcamp Opens In Asaba

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LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged African youths to take active interest in leadership and politics, saying their participation is critical to shaping the continent’s future.

He urged young people to move beyond complaints about governance and become actively involved in the political process to drive meaningful change in their communities and countries.

Oborevwori spoke yesterday while declaring open the fifth edition of the Social Innovation and Leadership Bootcamp (SILB) Africa 2026, with the theme, “Architects of Change,” at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Represented by the Commissioner for Transport, Onoriode Agofure, the governor said leadership demanded courage, service, commitment and the ability to translate ideas into practical solutions to societal challenges.

He noted that Africa needed young people capable of innovating, creating opportunities, building sustainable enterprises and contributing to community development.

The governor said the initiative aligned with his administration’s MORE Agenda, particularly its commitment to youth empowerment through skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and technological innovation.

He cited the contributions of the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes, and the Delta State Innovation Hub in equipping young people with practical skills and opportunities for economic independence.

Oborevwori also referenced targeted training programmes, including a recent workshop on electric vehicles for young Deltans, as part of efforts to prepare them for emerging industries.

He commended the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mentoring and Development, Elvis Akpobi, alongside the organisers, mentors, facilitators and partners, for investing in the development of emerging African leaders.

Earlier, Akpobi said the bootcamp was designed to equip young people with the leadership skills, knowledge and exposure needed to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and that of the African continent.

He disclosed that about 50 international delegates were participating in the fifth edition of the programme in Asaba, stressing the need to create more opportunities for young people to participate actively in governance and policymaking.

Akpobi commended Oborevwori for supporting youth-focused initiatives under the MORE Agenda, noting that the governor’s commitment to youth development went beyond rhetoric.

Speaking with journalists, Barr. Eugene Uzum said sustainable good governance depended largely on the ability of leaders and other critical stakeholders to recognise the role of young people in nation-building.

He described the bootcamp as an initiative aimed at nurturing a patriotic generation of young Africans capable of taking responsibility for the continent’s future.

Also speaking, the founder of Connected Development, Hamzat Lawal, stressed the need to sustain youth participation in politics and governance, describing leadership training as essential to preparing young Africans for leadership responsibilities.

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