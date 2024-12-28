Delta: Friends Allegedly Poison Anti-Cult Member To Death In Otokutu Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man identified as Dalandi Babatunde Sanusi was allegedly poisoned to d3ath by his friends in Otokutu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

According to him, a neighbour said Danladi was found with white foam coming out of his mouth and nose after he was allegedly brought home by two of the deceased’s friends last Tuesday and ‘’abandoned.”

Danladi’s girlfriend and mother of his 4-year-old son rushed him to a hospital where he d!ed the following day.

Taking to his Facebook page, Isreal Joe wrote;

“You all in Otokutu know Dan or Lotto yahoo as popularly called. His real name is Dalandi Babatunde Sanusi. He is from Kwara and Kogi states respectively. He was doing well in lotto but later joined the anti-cult in Otokutu.”

I know you guys are surprised you haven’t seen him for the period of about a week. Yes, trust me you will never see your favourite jovial and lovely Dan anymore.

He was allegedly pøisøned by his friends/colleagues last week Tuesday in Otokutu. His girlfriend who hails from Burutu, Delta State was called the same morning he left for work. She had a 4 years old son for him and she rushed back to the house in Otokutu.

Two of his colleagues/friends brought him back home with a keke and abandoned him according to a neighbour. His girlfriend met him foaming from his mouth, nose and all sort then rushed him to the hospital where he was declared un-alived the next day after they tried to resuscitate him.

When they reached out to his family who are all Muslims, they gave the permission that he be buried the same day at the Warri cemetery being that they do not keep corpses. I was with his girlfriend and son Xmas day doing my private investigations to unravel the reason Dan was kíII?d.

He was b??ried last week Wednesday but certain persons would be invited for interrogations because evíI must be defeated. You will get more details that will shock you all soon.”

