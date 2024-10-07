Delta: Father  Of Nine Dies In In-law’s House After Ingesting ‘Sniper’

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A father of nine, identified as Mr. Charles, tragically ended his life by ingesting a lethal insecticide known as “sniper” on Monday, October 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Charles, a resident of the Jeddo community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, consumed the toxic substance at his home before proceeding to Ugbokodo, his in-laws’ residence, where he passed away shortly after.

According to sources, Charles was a member of the Jeddo Community Vigilance group, tasked with maintaining security in the area. Reports suggest that his decision to take his own life may have been linked to personal issues, including the unceremonious departure of his wife following a heated argument.

Despite efforts by Charles and mutual friends to reconcile, his wife reportedly refused to return to the marriage.

As of the time of filing this report, the Delta State Police Command has not been officially informed of the case, according to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe. Further details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Nigeria Tribune

