Delta: Father, Daughter Beheaded Over Land Dispute In Ukwuani Community

LAGOS JANUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck in the Amai community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, as a 70-year-old man, Mr Aghanti, and his 50-year-old daughter, Mrs Atagoshi, were reportedly beheaded over a land dispute.

The gruesome incident occurred after the suspect allegedly lured the victims into the bush under the pretext of discussing the land issue.

Their headless bodies were later discovered in the bush.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the woman, a secondary school teacher, had earlier purchased a piece of land in the community, which some individuals subsequently claimed.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, revealed that the assailant invited the victims to the bush, where the heinous crime was committed.

Edafe said, “The suspect called the woman, saying he wanted to discuss the land issue. He then took her and her father into the bush, killed them, and beheaded them.

“On the same day, vigilantes apprehended one Emeke with two human heads. He was mobbed and set ablaze by angry residents. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the human heads belonged to the father and daughter.

“Their headless bodies were found in the bush.”

Edafe added that the main suspect is currently on the run, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

Punch

