Delta: DSS Intercepts Cache Of Sophisticated Weapons In Asaba

LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has intercepted a major cache of sophisticated weapons in Asaba, Delta State, in what authorities describe as one of the most significant security breakthroughs in recent years.

Following the development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered a comprehensive crackdown on criminal networks operating within the state, warning that his administration will not tolerate any form of lawlessness or threats to peace.

Governor Oborevwori gave the directive on Monday during a visit to the DSS Command Headquarters in Asaba, where he was briefed on the intelligence-led operation that led to the arrests and recovery of weapons.

“I am very delighted to be here today. I had to leave another important engagement because this breakthrough recorded by our security agencies is highly commendable and significant to the peace and safety of our state,” Oborevwori said.

The governor commended the DSS and other security agencies for their strategic intelligence, coordination, and resilience, which led to the successful operation, describing the feat as a reflection of Delta’s commitment to peace and public safety.

He warned individuals or groups attempting to destabilize the state, particularly in Warri and its environs, to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law.

“Those who are planning to cause crisis should have a rethink. We want peace, not trouble. We are working tirelessly to open up Warri for investors and economic growth, but where there is violence, investors will stay away,” he cautioned.

Oborevwori stressed that his administration would ensure that anyone found culpable in the illegal importation or distribution of weapons, or involved in killings and violent crimes, would be tracked, arrested, and prosecuted.

“Bringing in heavy arms and ammunition of this nature is unacceptable and a direct threat to our collective peace. We will not allow it under any circumstance,” he declared, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies to safeguard the state.

The governor also addressed the recent killing of Jerry Aduara, a respected indigene of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and former Chairman of the Odion Urhobo Youth Council, who was also a member of the Warri South Local Government Peace Committee.

“I have directed security agencies to arrest the person who shot and killed somebody in Warri. They should look for that person and bring him to book, including those backing him. Nobody involved will go scot-free because this is Delta State, and we want peace,” Oborevwori stated firmly.

He reaffirmed that the MORE Agenda of his administration places high priority on peace and security, emphasizing that no individual or group will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Briefing the governor, Mr. Anthony Ifemeje, Deputy Director of Operations, DSS Delta Command, revealed that the intelligence-driven operation was conducted on October 12, 2025, within the Asaba metropolis.

The operation led to the arrest of a notorious arms dealer, identified as Stephen Sabo Atoshi, and his accomplice — a 40-year-old secondary school teacher from Taraba State.

“During interrogation, the prime suspect confessed to being in the illegal arms trade for eight years and to having supplied over 55 weapons, including General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) and AK-47 rifles, across the country,” Ifemeje disclosed.

According to the DSS, the suspects were part of an international trafficking network that moved small arms and light weapons from Sebha in southern Libya, through Chad, and into Nigeria via an illegal border route in Gidam, Yobe State.

Recovered items included: Seven General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Several AK-47 rifles, Five hand grenades, 497 cartons of fake drugs, Military-grade weapons concealed in bags of beans, transported from the North to the Oko Food Market along the Asaba–Onitsha Expressway.

Ifemeje assured that the command remained committed to dismantling arms supply chains, disrupting criminal networks, and ensuring Delta State remains one of the most secure states in the Niger Delta region.

