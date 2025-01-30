Delta: Crisis Erupts In Ika Community As Herders Allegedly Ambush, Kill Two Farmers

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension has gripped Umunede and Mbiri communities in the Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State following the killing of two farmers by suspected herders on Tuesday.

PUNCH Online gathered that the attack in Mbiri sparked a violent reprisal as angry youths stormed a herders’ settlement in Umunede later that night, setting camps and motorcycles ablaze.

A source told PUNCH Online that the victims were ambushed along Idumu-Ikeze Quarters farm road and Mbiri farm settlement road.

A source said, “Herdsmen shot two farmers dead in our neighbouring Mbiri community and the people of Mbiri chased them to their settlement here in Umunede.

“One of them was going to check his cassava plantation when he met the suspected herdsmen who have been terrorising the area for a long time.

“Along Mbiri farm settlement road, these men killed two persons who were working as labourers in the farm settlement.

“After they have killed the two men, youths mobilised to a place where the Hausa people are occupying along Umunede Road.

“They came and started destroying properties, burning about four motorcycles and they extended their grievances to the Hausa community and destroyed properties. As I speak now, we are all afraid of attack.”

The source lamented continued attacks by herdsmen in the area, adding, “That is what we are facing here for over two years now, we are no longer going to farm over fear of being killed. No week goes by that this deadly herdsman will not kill farmers in any of the communities in Ika Land.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer , Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing.

He said, “Yes, two persons were killed. Nobody knows who shot at them but the community claimed it was the Hausa people and they now went after them.

“As I speak now, calm has been restored in the two communities.”

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, placement of publications, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com