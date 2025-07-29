Delta CP Orders Detention Of Policemen Over Alleged  Assault Of  Young Man In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has ordered the arrest and detention of some policemen over alleged assault of a young man around Asaba Specialist Hospital, Asaba, Delta State.

The action of the policemen was brought to the notice of the Police Commissioner as a result publication circulating on X and other social media channels regarding the alleged unprofessional conduct of some policemen within the command.

“On receipt of this video, which captures some policemen assaulting a young man around Asaba Specialist Hospital area on Sunday, 27th July 2025, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately ordered that the Policemen be identified and brought before the command headquarters for immediate disciplinary action. The men have been identified, and detained pending the commencement of their orderly room tiral while their Team leader who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police has been queried,” a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday disclosed.

Consequently, the CP reiterated that it’s not in the character of the Command to trample on the rights of citizens, assault or harass people, just as he assured members of the public that the officers concerned will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others. He noted that under his watch, such conduct by officers will not be tolerated.

He has therefore tasked officers and men to uphold the tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect to fundamental human rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended), while hoping that the actions taken on the erring officers will serve as a deterrent to others. He appealed to members of the public to remain calm and assured them of justice.

For Complaints, members of the public can reach the command through the Command control room via 09155570008, 09011112311, or Social media handles Twitter : @DeltaPoliceNg, Instagram: @pprodelta, Facebook: Nigeria Police Force, Delta State

Or the PPRO on X via @Brightgoldenboy.

