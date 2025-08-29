Delta Council Boss Escape Death As Suspected Assassins Storm His Residence, Kill Guard

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Council, Honourable Dagidi Andaye narrowly escaped death as suspected assassins besiege his residence and killed a police officer attached to him.

The fallen officer was Inspector O. O. Ojonogba of PMF 51, popularly known as “Ade.” He was shot early Monday as the attackers stormed the Council Chairman’s residence.

Inspector Ojonogba, who was on duty, was reportedly asleep in the lounge when they shot him in the neck.

Fortunately, at t the time of the attack, the Chairman was reportedly away on official duties in Asaba, leaving behind his children with the late officer.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman’s Special Assistant on Security, Mr. Obasanjo Zuokumor, told journalists: “Around 3–4 a.m., armed robbers entered the Council Chairman’s compound after breaking through the generator powerhouse while it was on.

“On the day of the incident, the Chairman went with three other security personnel, leaving behind the late police officer and his children.

“After gaining entry, they proceeded to the security personnel’s room — the officer identified as Insp. O. O. Ojonogba, attached to PMF 51 — who was sleeping, and shot him in the neck.

“After that, they moved to the back of the main house, dismantled one of the burglary protectors, and entered through the dining area toward the children’s room.

“In the children’s room, they demanded money and jewelry of the mother, firing shots at the ceiling and the wall thinking that the council chairman might have hidden himself in the ceiling.

“They took all the phones, two iPads, and a laptop, but continued the search for more gadgets and, unfortunately, did not find any.”

“The armed men reportedly fled the scene, leaving residents in shock.”

When contacted for comments, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer SP Edafe Bright did not respond to calls or messages on WhatsApp at the time of sending in this report.

Daily Independent

