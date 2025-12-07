Delta Community Urges Oborevwori, Others For Help After Devastating Conflict With Neighbour

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The of indigenes of Obeche Inyi community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State has appealed to Delta State Governor, Rt. (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori to come to their assistance after devastating conflict with neighboring community which has caused them lost of lives and property.

The community equally appealed to Delta State Deputy Governor, Senator representing Ndokwa-North Senatorial district, members of House of Assembly and DESOPADEC Chairman among others.

A statement signed by Lukman Uzor on behalf of the Obeche Inyi community made available to Urhobotoday, the indigenes brought the attention of the state leaders pressing issues that has been plaguing their community for over a decade.

They disclosed that their community has been embroiled in a conflict with Umuoyebo community, which has resulted in two brutal attacks on their people resulting in lost of lives and property, adding that despite their peaceful nature and efforts to resolve the issue amicably, they have been left with no choice but to seek their intervention.

“We, the Obeche INYI community, humbly write to bring to your attention a pressing matter that has been plaguing our community for over a decade. Our community has been embroiled in a conflict with Umuoyebo community, which has resulted in two brutal attacks on our people, causing loss of lives and property. The attacks have left us without homes, and our people are struggling to survive. Despite our peaceful nature and efforts to resolve the issue amicably, we have been left with no choice but to seek your intervention,” the statement explained.

The community recalled that they have appealed to the Delta State Government for assistance on multiple occasions, but unfortunately, no meaningful effort has been made to address their plight.

They lamented that they are now at a critical situation where their people are in dire need of shelter and financial support to rebuild their lives.

“In light of the above, we humbly appeal to you, Your Excellency, and the Honourable Representatives of NDOKWA East LGA, to intervene in this matter and provide us with the necessary assistance.

“Specifically, we request financial assistance to enable us to restore our homes and rebuild our lives and facilitate a lasting peace between our community and Umuoyebo community.

“We believe that with your intervention, we can rebuild our community and live in peace and harmony with our neighbours. We are confident that your government will take our plea seriously and provide us with the necessary support. Thank you for considering our appeal. May God bless you and your administration,” the statement read.

