Delta Community Laments Over Abandoned Agbor-Amukpe Road Project

LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The President General of the Abavo Clan Union, Mr. Justine Onyeibe, has appealed to the Federal Government over the abandoned Agbor-Amukpe Road dualisation project.

Addressing journalists at the Abavo Town Union hall, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, on Friday, Onyeibe stated that the terrible state of the 10-year-old project has created a “kidnappers’ perfect hunting ground,” making commuters “sitting ducks for ambush.”

He said, “The terrible, potholed, single-lane stretches, often reduced to a muddy track during rains, is not just an inconvenience; it is the single greatest enabler of criminal activity in our region.

“The contract for the vital economic corridor was awarded in two sections in 2014. While contractors were mobilised between 2015 and 2016, the project has since been abandoned.

“The human and economic cost of the neglect, painting a picture of ‘perishable dreams’ where agricultural produce like yam, cassava, plantain, and tomatoes ‘rot in heaps by the roadside’ because farmers cannot get them to distant markets.

“The dualisation of this road is nothing short of a revolution for Abavo, its profound potential impact on Agriculture, Commerce, and Industry.”

He argued that a completed road would slash transport costs, attract large-scale agro-investors and processing plants, create jobs for the youth, and transform Abavo from a bypassed town into a commercial hub.

“Our message to the Federal Government is simple and clear: eliminate the scourge of kidnapping on this highway by completing its dualisation,” he added.

In his remarks, the representative of the monarch of the Abavo kingdom, the Chief of Staff to the king, Chief Odigie Yusuf, called on both the Federal and state governments to come to the aid of the community.

He said if the deplorable road is not fixed, the recently approved flyover by the state government at the Agbor-Uromi junction will be a waste, lamenting that the road has posed danger to the residents and motorists following the rate of kidnapping incidents in the area.

Punch

