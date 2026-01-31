Delta Central Leadership Before Senator Ede Dafinone

Share This





















By Emmanuel Omohavwa

LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Before Ede- Dafinone: “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” This grim reality once defined politics in Delta Central Senatorial District, where thuggery, restiveness, and political exploitation thrived under leaders who rewarded chaos rather than competence.

For years, politics became the most lucrative enterprise, sustained by intimidation and lawlessness. Youths were used as tools, labourers were defrauded, and injustice flourished under official protection. The people endured because they had no alternative.

That era began to fade with the emergence of Distinguished Senator Ede-Dafinone—a leader whose style is defined by character, vision, and people-centred governance.

In a short but impactful stay at the Red Chamber thus far, Senator Ede-Dafinone has rewritten the story of leadership in Delta Central. He has refused to reward thuggery and instead invested deliberately in education, skills acquisition, and youth empowerment. Scholarships replaced street patronage; vocational tools replaced violence. Communities once divided now share a renewed sense of purpose.

His people-focused leadership earned him the “Senator of the Year” award at the 2025 Niger Delta Advancement Awards, a recognition of his commitment to sustainable development and future-driven projects. Among his key interventions are:

A 50-room hostel at Federal University of Petroleum (FUPRE), Effurun;

?State-of-the-art ICT centres at Urhobo College, Effurun, and Abraka Grammar School;

?Renovation of classroom blocks at Ughelli Mixed Secondary School;

?Comprehensive renovation of Ewu Grammar School, Ughelli South;

?Youth training programmes in agribusiness, aquaculture, tailoring, and other trades.

Today, Delta Central youths engage their Senator not for handouts, but for empowerment and global competitiveness.

As the call for Senator Ede-Dafinone’s return to the Senate grows stronger among youths, women, and stakeholders, I urge all well-meaning citizens to embrace the agenda of internal youth liberation being championed by Senator Ede-Dafinone and to resolutely reject any invitation to the old, destructive style of politics.

