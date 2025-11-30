Delta Central 2027: Why Senator Dafinone Deserve Return To Senate

Share This





















By Lord Davidson Onedju

LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The political air in Delta Central is thickening with anticipation, as the conversation around who will bear our standard in the Senate in 2027 begins in earnest. In this crucial deliberation, one truth emerges, not as a whisper of suggestion, but as a resonant decree of political and developmental logic: Senator Ede Dafinone is not merely an option; he is an imperative.

To speak of denying Senator Dafinone a second term is to interrupt a symphony at its intermission. His first term has been a masterclass in foundational, purposeful representation, a period of laying the groundwork for transformative, enduring progress.

The notion that he should be sacrificed on the altar of simplistic geographic arithmetic, suggesting that he and the Governor hail from the same district, is a fallacy of the highest order. It is a myopic argument that prioritizes political expediency over proven performance, and it holds no weight in the face of tangible achievement.

While others may clamor for the spotlight, Senator Dafinone has been diligently working in the quiet corridors of power and the vibrant heart of our communities. He has deployed his considerable professional acumen not for theatrical displays, but for substantive, life-altering outcomes.

His is a legacy being built not on loud pronouncements, but on the silent, steady hum of progress in infrastructure, in human capital development, and in strategic legislative interventions that uplift the Urhobo nation.

To the untrained eye, his deliberate and methodical approach may be misconstrued. Let us be clear: what some mistake for slowness or weakness is, in fact, the meticulous care of a master craftsman.

What they label as an unpredictable leadership style is the mark of an intellectual who thinks three steps ahead, unshackled by the predictable, often ineffective, political playbook. He is not a weakling; he is a strategist of the highest caliber, a quiet storm gathering force for the benefit of his people.

Therefore, let this be a clarion call and a definitive statement to all aspirants with senatorial ambitions from Delta Central: to contest against Ede Dafinone is to stand against the tide of progress itself. It is to prioritize personal ambition over the collective advancement of our people.

The wiser, more noble path is to channel that energy into consolidating the gains we have begun to make. Rally round this proven performer. Strengthen his hand. For in securing his second term, we are not just rewarding an individual; we are investing in the accelerated development of our senatorial district.

Senator Ede Dafinone has earned the right to complete the mission he has so admirably begun. His fluency in the language of governance, combined with his unwavering integrity, makes him our most formidable advocate.

Let us not be swayed by fleeting arguments or distracted by political theatrics. The choice is clear. Let us stand with Ede. Let us return him to the Senate with a resounding mandate, and watch as he turns the promise of his first term into the profound legacy of his second.

