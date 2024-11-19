Delta Broadcasting Service, Online Publishers To Partner For Greater Efficiency In Media Space

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-To Delta Broadcasting Service, (DBS) Asaba and Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) have agreed to use their comparative advantages to promote each other.

The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit to the General Manager of the state-owned broadcast outfit, Mrs Christine Jobome-Emetulu, by a delegation of DOPF.

Mrs Emetulu appreciated the wave online platforms were making in the contemporary media space, which she noted had reduced the influence of the conventional print and electronic media.

The GM told the DOPF team that the station had subscribed to various social media platforms to be able to reach a wider audience online, and urged the Forum to assist in sharing the rich contents of the station to the outside world through the credible platforms of its members.

She pledged the station’s readiness to partner with the Forum in return, and assured the online publishers that DBS Asaba would provide publicity for their 2024 annual lecture series coming up on Wednesday, 20tth November.

Earlier, the Chairman, Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, said the visit was to seek areas of collaboration with DBS, and especially to request for coverage of the Forum’s 2024 annual lecture series.

Mr Enebeli said DBS and DOPF had their individual strengths which could be of advantage to each other, assuring the management of the station that the Forum had a lot to offer in the partnership..

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com