Delta: Army, Tantita Intercept Truck With ‘Stolen Crude’ At Well Head Olomoro

LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Personnel of the 181 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Oleh, in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, in a joint operation with operatives of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), have arrested a vacuum truck suspected to be laden with stolen crude oil at Wellhead 3 in Olomoro Community.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Matthew Ojomikre, was also apprehended.

The arrest took place on Monday following allegations that crude oil had been illegally taken from Wellhead 3 without proper authorisation. The wellhead is part of OML 30, operated by Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited.

The suspect is currently being held at the 181 Battalion Barracks of the Nigerian Army for further investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the driver arrived at the wellhead with the vacuum truck — reportedly associated with a private individual — without a licence or authorisation from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Security sources said he was intercepted by soldiers while leaving the site, after which Tantita Security operatives were alerted and assisted in the arrest.

During questioning, the driver allegedly claimed his company had been engaged to assist with sludge evacuation from the well. However, he failed to provide documentation or permits to substantiate the claim.

Ordinarily, crude and condensate trucking operations involving Heritage Energy are conducted with proper permits, which are also shared with security agencies, including the Nigerian Army and Tantita Security Services.

As of the time of this report, operatives of Tantita, the Nigerian Army, and representatives of Heritage Energy have collected samples from the truck for laboratory analysis.

The driver’s statement reportedly confirmed he accessed the wellhead site without formal approvals, raising concerns about procedural compliance.

Community stakeholders have since called on the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and other regulatory bodies to thoroughly investigate the incident.

They stressed the need for strict adherence to due process, including securing NUPRC evacuation licences and notifying relevant authorities before undertaking crude evacuation activities.

One stakeholder remarked, “Before any driver goes to a wellhead, there should be proper documentation, military escort, and supervisory presence from authorised agencies.”

Meanwhile, the Security Manager of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Lt. Col. Goldman Azagba (Rtd), stated that he was unaware of the truck’s movement to the wellhead or any related activity involving the company.

