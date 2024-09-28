Delta: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Defiling A Minor In Aniocha Community

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 50 years old man whose identity is yet unknown for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

PUNCH Online gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday when the minor, went to her grandmother’s house on the instruction of her mother in Ubulu-Uku.

According to a human rights activist, Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, the suspect was arrested on Friday.

“On Friday we swiftly responded to a complaint of defilement of a four-year-old child by over 50-year-old man.

“We first took the child to a government hospital where she was examined and the doctor/nurses confirmed that the child has been altered (Penetrated).

“We left the hospital and arrested the man and allowed the girl to show us who touched her and she pointed the man.

“We immediately handed him to Divisional Police Headquarters, Ogwashi Uku where he’s currently detained,”

“He will be transferred to the State Police headquarters immediately after the Division are done with their preliminary investigation,” Gwamnishu disclosed.

The mother of the minor in the viral video shared by Gwamnishu, narrated her ordeal, saying “So, I went to Church because we have fasting and prayer.

“I said when you come back from school, you will not meet me, you should go to my grandmother’s house.

“So, after our fasting and prayer, I came back and decided to check whether she has come back from school.

“She called me and I said what? Because I wanted to take my evening bath before bathing her, she said my bombo is paining me.”

She continued, “I demanded to see it and when I opened it, I saw sperm. I enquired to know who did it. She described the brother that has injury on his leg.

“I felt pained but I didn’t want to ask him. I was laying curses on him, I then went to report to my mother’s brother the following day.”

“My mother told me to go to the police at Ubulu-Uku. I went and I was told to go to the hospital for a medical test. She said he is the one,” the woman alleged.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Edafe Bright on Saturday, confirmed the situation and the arrest of the suspect.

He said, “Yes, it is confirmed.”

Punch

