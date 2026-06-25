Delta: Suspected Yahoo Boy Allegedly  Beheads  Girlfriend In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected internet fraudster has allegedly beheaded his girlfriend in Edjeba community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

DAILY POST learnt that the suspect used a knife to cut off the neck of his girlfriend at his apartment in Ajidi Street, Edjeba.

It was gathered that the landlord of the compound raised the alarm and called the police when he heard a loud shout from the suspect’s apartment.

The police arrived promptly, searched the apartment and found the headless body of the deceased and arrested the suspect, who is currently in custody.

The police also deposited the remains of the deceased in a morgue pending when investigation is concluded.

Residents of the area said they saw the girl the previous day when she went to the market to purchase food items to cook for her boyfriend, not knowing that he will kill her in the morning.

They noted that they used to see the two ‘lovebirds’ in the suspect’s white Lexus SUV.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a Whatsapp message sent to our correspondent in Warri.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn