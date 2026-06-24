Commonwealth Games:: Oborevwori Congratulates Team Delta  As Favour Ashe Becomes Nigeria’s Fastest Man

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LAGOS JUNE 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Team Delta athletes for their outstanding performances at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games National Trials in Lagos, particularly sprint sensation Favour Ashe, who made history by becoming Nigeria’s fastest man.

Ashe delivered a remarkable performance at the trials, clocking a personal best of 9.93 seconds to win the men’s 100 metres title and set a new benchmark as the fastest Nigerian ever to win the national championship as well as the fastest athlete to run the event on Nigerian soil.

The Delta-born sprinter, who was among the foreign-based athletes sponsored by the Delta State Government to participate in the championships, lived up to expectations after boldly predicting victory before the event.

Ashe first ran 9.98 seconds in the semifinals before improving to 9.93 seconds in the final to secure the national crown.

Ashe has now broken the 10-second mark on both occasions he won the national title, having previously recorded 9.99 seconds to claim his first championship in 2022 in Benin City.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori commended Ashe for bringing pride to Delta State and Nigeria through his exceptional performance, describing the feat as a testament to the state government’s continued investment in sports development and athlete support.

The governor also praised other Team Delta athletes who distinguished themselves during the championships.

In the women’s 400 metres, experienced quarter-miler Patience Okon-George reaffirmed her status as one of Nigeria’s finest athletes, winning the national title in 51.87 seconds. The victory was her fifth national crown and her first since 2021. Kudoro Taiwo finished second in the event.

The men’s 400 metres title went to Johnson Tyler, who recently switched allegiance from the United States to Nigeria. Tyler stormed to victory in 45.75 seconds ahead of Achakpoekiri Victory, who claimed silver in 45.91 seconds, while Emmanuel Ojeli took bronze with a time of 45.94 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the women’s shot put event, Divine Oladipo successfully defended her national title with a throw of 16.90 metres, maintaining her unbeaten record at the Nigerian Championships.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting athletes and creating opportunities for them to excel at national and international competitions, expressing confidence that Team Delta would continue to produce champions capable of bringing glory to the state and the nation.

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