Delta: 16-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Younger Sister To Death With Father’s Gun

LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 16-year-old boy in Delta State has accidentally shot and killed his younger sister while handling a firearm belonging to their father.

The incident was confirmed in a statement on the X by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe. According to the statement, the father, who identified himself as a hunter, admitted that his son frequently played with his gun.

Edafe’s post reads: “I pray and hope I don’t have to bring this kind of report to you again because it’s so sad. The father claimed he is a hunter, his 16-year-old son, who always plays with his dad’s gun on this Faithful day, was playing with the gun, shot and killed his younger sister.”

The police have not disclosed the identities of those involved or provided further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Punch

