DAY 2: Enrage Delta  Protesters Beat Passengers, Destroy  Vehicles On Asaba-Benin Expressway

LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command on Friday, August 2, 2024, gave details of how some protesters blocked a section of the Asaba-Benin Expressway, beat up passengers and destroyed vehicles before policemen came to the rescue of the passengers.

The command disclosed this on its X handle, saying the protesters allegedly carried out the attacks at the Agbor end of the expressway during the second day of the protests against what the organizers described as hunger in the land.

According to the command, the operatives got information that some of the protesters blocked the expressway, beat up passengers and destroyed vehicles for over three hours.

It added that after receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police in the state deployed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), who led tactical teams to Agbor, saying that after sighting the police teams, the protesters allegedly threw stones at them.

In the photographs posted by the command, two of the buses were damaged allegedly by the protesters. The windscreen of one of the buses was shattered during the attacks.

The command wrote: “They were forcefully dispersed with the use of teargas and the road cleared for travellers to continue their journey. Violent protest is not protest, it is criminal.”

The protest against hardship in the country began on Thursday in various towns and cities across the country. While they were peaceful in some of the towns and cities, they were violent in others. This made some state governments to declare 24-hour curfew in order to prevent more violence and looting.

Below is the screenshot of the post by the command on the incident:

