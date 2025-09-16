Davido Craves For Traditional Tittle From Warri

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a recent post on X, Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has made his latest demand loud and clear on social media: he wants a chieftaincy title for Warri.

The singer shared his request in a post on his official X account, writing simply, “I need chieftaincy for Warri.”

Fans quickly picked up on the post, interpreting it as a sincere plea rather than mere hype.

In recent weeks, Davido has been in Warri for several engagements—performances, public appearances, and connections with local chiefs.

Sources say that his timing may correspond with mutual interest: both the singer and traditional institutions are reportedly open to the idea of an elevated title.

For Davido, receiving a chieftaincy could cement his standing in a city that has, in many ways, shaped parts of his cultural identity and public persona.

Citizens and fans have mixed reactions. While many jubilate at the idea, seeing it as overdue recognition, others—as has often been the case with celebrity chieftaincy claims—voice caution: chieftaincy titles come with responsibilities, protocol, and respect to local tradition, and not every request is granted automatically.

Cultural watchers are observing closely. If the traditional council grants the title, it would mark another milestone in Davido’s long list of achievements—adding to his awards, business ventures, and international chart success.

Whatever the outcome, his bold public request underscores his connection to Warri and his aspiration to be seen not just as a performer, but as part of its cultural fabric.

Source: Davido on X (Formerly Twitter)

