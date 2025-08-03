Dafinone’s 1st Two Years: Setting The Record Straight Against Misguided, Political Motivated Critics 

Share This





















By Victor Lewis,

LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Res ipsa loquitor is a Latin phrase which implies that ‘the thing speaks for itself’. The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone has completed his first two years in the Red Chamber just like the rest 108 of his colleagues.

If the Distinguished Senator’s performance is to be evaluated within the framework of the past 24 months, then of course, he does not need to expend his effort to explain because the long catalogue of his achievements speak for themselves. Millions of sincere beneficiaries across the eight Local Government Areas in Delta Central have also testified.

In the first two years of his first term in the Senate, Dafinone distinguished himself as a development-focused legislator. And in the face of a sustained unsubstantiated criticisms from a handful of hateful detractors, the facts of his achievements speak for themselves.

Sen. Dafinone has straddled on like a Trojan warrior, ignoring those sponsored detractors and fixating his pose and focus on his law-making duties and empowerment of his constituents.

However, if the Distinguished Senator would not retaliate, as he aptly stated during his inaugural speech in the UCF event, the projects he completed speak for themselves. The beneficiaries of those projects which include the avowed haters, media attackers, their sponsors and their families have their consciences to contend with. They are challenged to come up with any past Senator whose records for the first two years in the Senate can match Dafinone’s scorecards within the same period.

Across all eight Local Government Areas in Delta Central, Senator Dafinone has executed transformational constituency projects that cut across education, rural electrification, ICT, health, agribusiness empowerment, and infrastructure.

Following is a breakdown of completed projects by Senator Dafinone within the first two years which indisputably affirm his commitment to the welfare of his constituents. Critics are challenged to dispute this report or, in the alternative, remain silent.

UDU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Constructed and equipped ICT Centre at Orhuwhorun Grammar School.

ii) Installed Street Lights in: Ojikpata Road by the Railway,

Orhuwhorun;

Ovwian Police Station; Ukpiovwin/Otor-Udu Old Road.

iii) Implemented youths and women empowerment through training in agrobusiness (livestock and aquaculture).

OKPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Constructed and equipped ICT Centre in Ugbokodo Secondary School. ii) Trained and empowered over a 100 youths via driving school programmes to support rural-urban transportation.

iii) Facilitated agribusiness empowerment for over a hundred youths and women, particularly in livestock and aquaculture production.

SAPELE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

I) Renovated the Sapele Prisons soak-away system and installed solar-powered street lights. ii) Renovated and equipped Electrical Engineering Laboratories at Sapele Technical College and installed customized transformers.

iii) Replaced 500kVA/33kVA transformers in Dafinone Street.

iv) Installed solar street lights in several neighborhoods including Agbarolin Street, Gana, Adagbrasa-Elume, and Old Eko Amukpe Road. v) Conducted medical outreaches, drug dispensation, and health testing. vi) Provided agribusiness training coupled with starter packs for youths and women.

UGHELLI SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Constructed a railway stop/station at Egbo Uhurie. ii) Installed solar street lights at: St. Patrick Catholic Church Link

Road.

Okwagbe Okweimo Road.

iii). Ekakpamre

iv) Conducted H2GO Water Filtration training.

v). Provided agribusiness training and starter packs for women in selected communities.

UGHELLI NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Constructed and equipped an ICT Centre at Ogor Technical College. ii) Installed solar lights from Afiesere Market to Oshegu street junction, Ogbekpokpo.

iii) Provided agribusiness training and starter packs for women.

iv) Delivered H2GO Water Filtration training to youth and women.

UVWIE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Constructed a 50-room hostel at FUPRE Sub-Degree Directorate. ii) Constructed and equipped an ICT Centre at Urhobo College, Effurun.

iii) Supplied medical equipment to selected health centres.

iv) Trained and empowered youths and women in agribusiness.

ETHIOPE EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Replaced two 500kVA/33kVA transformers at Okpara Girls’ Primary School and Eregbe Junction, Okpara-Inland. ii) Installed solar lights in Ekreseme Street, Umiaghwa-Abraka.

iii) Trained and empowered youth in rural-urban driving scheme.

iv) Constructed and equipped an ICT Centre in Abraka Grammar School. v) Facilitated agribusiness training in livestock and aquaculture.

ETHIOPE WEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA

i) Supplied a student bus to Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara. ii) Replaced a 500kVA transformer in Jesse (Idjerhe Kingdom).

iii) Conducted medical outreach and drug dispensation in communities.

iv) Implemented agribusiness empowerment and training for women.

The above achievements clearly show that Senator Ede Dafinone’s first two-year’s performance is squarely rooted in service, not noise.

His two-year performance surpasses expectations and firmly debunks any claims of underperformance. The diversity, reach, and impact of his projects reflect a Senator who clearly understands the true meaning of representation and development.

From ICT education to healthcare, rural electrification, skills training, and youth empowerment, Senator Dafinone’s scorecard remains unmatched within such a short legislative window.

Brushing aside paid media attacks and propaganda, Senator Dafinone has remained focused on delivering projects that touch lives, build capacity, and expand opportunities across Delta Central Senatorial District.

The detractors and their sponsors can come out with their two year’s performance and compare notes. Senator Dafinone already has his in the streets, schools, markets, farms, and homes of the people he serves. And the testimonies abound.

