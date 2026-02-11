Dafinone To Collaborates With LIF, Eye Care Experts For Health Development In Delta Central

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare delivery and overall wellbeing in his constituency with the reception of a high-level delegation from the Livelihood Impact Fund (LIF) at his Abuja office.

The delegation, led by LIF’s Executive Director, Abigail Steinberg, met with the Senator as part of ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration aimed at building a more sustainable and inclusive health system for communities in Delta Central and beyond.

LIF’s mission of providing life-changing health resources, particularly through its Eyeglasses Initiative, aligns closely with Senator Dafinone’s vision of sustainable development and people-centered healthcare. The partnership reflects a shared resolve to address preventable health challenges that directly affect productivity and quality of life.

Nevertheless, the Livelihood Impact Fund has already made a significant mark in Nigeria’s health sector. As a foundational partner in the Presidential Initiative on Eyeglasses, also known as Jigi Bola 2.0, LIF supported the distribution of 1.3 million free reading glasses across 10 states, including Delta State, within the last year.

Beyond the distribution of eyeglasses, LIF has been instrumental in building a sustainable health architecture by supporting the training of over 2,200 Primary Health Care workers nationwide. These workers are now equipped to carry out eye screenings and dispense reading glasses directly at the community level, ensuring long-term impact.

This initiative forms a key component of the National Eye Health Strategic Development Plan (2024–2028), which seeks to integrate eye care into Nigeria’s general Primary Healthcare system, thereby making essential eye services more accessible to underserved populations.

In a related development, Senator Dafinone also hosted Dr. Oteri Okolo, National Coordinator of the National Eye Health Programme at the Federal Ministry of Health, who was part of the high-level delegation. Discussions focused on practical strategies to further improve healthcare outcomes, particularly for residents of Delta Central.

Speaking during the engagement, Senator Dafinone emphasized that progress for the Urhobo Nation and Delta Central at large is a collective journey. He noted that his administration remains committed to purposeful partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to the people, a stance that has continued to earn him widespread commendation from constituents for his dedication to improving healthcare delivery.

