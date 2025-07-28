Dafinone Set  To Address Urhobo Nation On Leadership, Accountability At UCF Event

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 28TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, will on Monday, July 28, 2025, address the Urhobo Nation in a landmark keynote at the inaugural Urhobo Leadership Series organised by the Urhobo Consultative Forum (UCF), a program designed to engage Urhobo political and public office holders to promote effective governance.

The program, themed “Redefining Public Service and Accountability: A Reflection on Senatorial Representation,” the event is set to stir high-level conversation on leadership and governance within the Urhobo Nation.

Holding virtually via Zoom from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM (WAT), the series kicks off with Senator Dafinone—representing Delta Central Senatorial District—as the Guest Speaker. His address is expected to offer critical reflections on ethical leadership, transparency in governance, and the responsibilities of elected officials and his scorecard in the Senate in the past two years.

“This event is more than a reflection; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with the ideals of servant leadership and responsible representation,” said Mr. Abraham Ogbodo, Chairman of the UCF Board of Trustees. “Senator Dafinone’s presence will provide critical insight into what effective public service should look like.”

The Urhobo Leadership Series, a flagship initiative of UCF, seeks to foster a culture of accountability and civic engagement by connecting current leaders, young professionals, and community stakeholders in meaningful dialogue. According to the organisers, the initiative aims to inspire the next generation and hold public officers to higher standards of performance.

The Monday event will feature a fireside chat, an interactive Q&A session, and reflections from Urhobo leaders and youth representatives. A major highlight will be the official launch of the UCF Leadership Scorecard, a civic tool designed to track and evaluate the performance of Urhobo public officials.

Participation is open to all Urhobo sons and daughters, socio-cultural groups, youth associations, and diaspora communities. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube for global access.

Dr. Benson Uwheru, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, urged widespread participation: “This is a defining moment for the Urhobo Nation. We invite everyone to be part of this conversation about our future.”

The UCF, widely regarded as a leading think tank of Urhobo professionals and stakeholders, says this is only the beginning of a series that will challenge the status quo and redefine expectations from leaders within and beyond Delta Central.

