Dafinone Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of Killers Of Delta APC Chieftain

LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber has called on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately launch a full-scale, transparent and uncompromising investigation into the brutal killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ethiope East Local Government Area Vice Chairman, Mr Ese Idisi.

Dafinone who made the demand in a statement made available to Urhobotoday said he was deeply shocked, sad and utterly condemned the heinous crime. He stated that those behind the murder of Mr Idisi must be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted without delay, adding that justice must not only be served, it must be seen to be served.

Recall that gunmen on Sunday shot dead the acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State, Felix Ese Idisi. Details regarding the motive behind the killing were still sketchy at the time of this report.

Reacting to the killing, Dafinone said, “I, am deeply shocked, sad and utterly condemn the brutal killing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ethiope East Local Government Area Vice Chairman, Mr Ese Idisi. This horrific act is not only a devastating loss to his family and our party but also to Delta State. Mr Idisi was a dedicated party man who served with loyalty, commitment, and an unwavering belief in democracy.

I call on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately launch a full-scale, transparent, and uncompromising investigation into this heinous crime. Those behind the murder of Mr Idisi must be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted without delay. Justice must not only be served—it must be seen to be served.”

Stressing that the moment demands calm, restraint and faith in the justice system, the Senator appealed to all APC members, supporters, and residents of Ethiope East to avoid taking the law into their own hands, adding that “violence will only deepen our wounds and distract us from the urgent task of ensuring justice for Mr Idisi. Let us allow the police and security agencies the space and cooperation needed to do their work effectively.”

“We also call on community leaders, youths, and stakeholders across Ethiope East to join hands with the authorities by providing useful information that can facilitate swift action. Security is a collective responsibility, and your cooperation may prove invaluable in bringing the culprits to justice and preventing further occurrences of such violence.

“On behalf of my family and political associates, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Mr Ese Idisi, the APC leadership in Delta State, and the people of Ethiope East. His death is a colossal loss, and we stand with all who mourn him. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may justice prevail,” he stated.

