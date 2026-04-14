Urhobo Clerics Reaffirm Waive’s Endorsement, Dismisses Rumoured Support Of Another Aspirant

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LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of Christian clerics under the Urhobo Christian Ministers Association have reaffirmed their endorsement of Rt. Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive for the House of Representatives, rejecting what they described as a “purported endorsement” of another politician by a group of pastors and bishops in Ughelli.

The position was declared on Saturday during the Association’s 2026 Annual Day of Prayers and Thanksgiving held at Agbarho Model Primary School field in Ughelli North Local Government Area, where clerics from across Urhobo land gathered in large numbers.

Delivering his presidential address, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara called for unity among Christian leaders, urging them to stand firmly on truth and love. The gathering, however, took a decisive political stance, declaring that “Revd Francis Ejiroghene Waive remains the choice of the church in the coming elections,” while denouncing any contrary endorsement as invalid.

The clerics also threw their weight behind Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, citing his “giant strides in governance” and continued support for the Christian community. Prayers were offered for the progress of Urhobo land, the success of Governor Oborevwori, President Bola Tinubu, and Senator Ede Dafinone, who attended the event in person. The governor was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpovwovwo.

Preaching on the theme “God Is Able,” Waive urged church leaders to remain steadfast in faith, warning against compromising their values. Quoting from Ephesians 3:20, he said, “God is able to take care of His own, and we don’t need the kola wedge of the heathen,” encouraging believers “never to eat at the enemies’ table for whatever reason.”

The Osuivie of Agbarho Kingdom also endorsed Waive’s candidacy, praising what he described as his “unprecedented performance in the Green Chamber” and expressing confidence that “the Urhobo nation will send him again.” He further urged the people to remain prayerful and committed to godly living.

In separate remarks, Bishop Kingsley Enakirheri and Bishop Blessing Eriafeta encouraged Waive not to be discouraged, urging Christians to remain hopeful and trust in God. Several clerics, including Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa and Bishop Chris Okoh, led prayers for the gathering.

The well-attended event featured a broad representation of clergy and stakeholders, including Archbishop Solomon O. Gbakara; Bishop Dr. Jerry Gbakara; Bishop S.I. Idoro; Apostle Dr. Felix Egbegbadia; Bishop Eyube Blessing; Pastor Mrs. Blessed Okiotene; Evangelist Vincent Saka; Dr. Patience Saka; Evangelist Jubilee Oboh; Superintendent Ohafikimbo Samuel; Rev. Emmanuel Uviwekpeher; Evangelist Betty Ogbeni; Rev. Goodluck Akovie; Sunday Enuenwoni; Hon. Princess Okhios; Rev. Dr. Mrs. C. Ohrerhe; Paul O. Ejaromedoghene; Apostle Kpona Morrison; Pastor Francis Imoniunu; Rev. Richard Aghwaritefe; Rev. Abraham Okonare; Rev. Dr. Obukokwho Daniel; Evangelist Eseoghene Ubiako; Bishop Mrs. Edith Wilfred and Pastor Isaac Oghensue.

Others include Revd Peter Otuisi; Pastor Lucky Ogheneovo; Rev. George Aphrake; Rev. F.E Kpelemu; Apostle Dr. Nazareth Okus; Hon. Famous Sage; Engr. Mike Kpemu; Rev. Mrs Honour Ovia; Pastor Victory Eseoghene; Pastor Prince Emakpor; Pastor Joan Ovwiro Uvoh; Apostle Jiminyevwen O.; Revd Felix Akpovokan; Revd Victoria Ejiro O.; Pastor Barrister Adzeh Solomon; Pastor Ochuko Odioko; Bishop Kingsley Enakirheri; Archbishop J.M.O Arhawarien; the Osuivie of Agbarho; Bishop John Dr. A. Okoriodudu; Ven. Felix U. Kpeji; Rev. Dr. Jonathan Egbeta JP; Rev. Goddey Keruohwo; Rev. A.V. Jome; Pastor Ese Enajero; Pastor Vincent Ejakpos; Rev. Mrs. Oshevire Victoria Ejiroghene; Ven. Engr. Solomon Onajite Irorefe; Pastor Joshua O. Amoaibure; Rev. James O.D Cousins; Rev. Egbo J. Jesuovie; Pastor Ope Solomon; Pastor Cyril Emorhive; Bishop Felix O. Arouture; Pastor Victor Paul Egaga; Pastor Eshotayo David Edafe; Elder Emmanuel Kpodudu; Deacon Otephen Makelemi; Apostle Fred; Venerable John Itevwodia and Pastor Joseph Esiekpor.

The list of prominent men of God from Ughroboland includes Rev. Dr. Ododo Gabriel; Bishop Dr. Oghenevwede Okah Sibi JP; Bishop Emuobo Israel JP; Bishop Unity Nuwhe; Pastor Mrs. Queen Umukoro; Bishop Efeoghene; Apostle Ikuku; Bishop Isaac Chichan; Archbishop Eddy Bebo; Archbishop Gorume; Rev. Gabriel Nyenyen; Dr. Morphy Ejumudo; Pastor Vincent Saka; Bishop Inem Timothy Ubeh; Bishop Duke Akpososo; Bishop Okoh; Archbishop Obie; Archbishop Sunday Dieruenaba; Pastor Friday Usioghen; Archbishop Onoriode Macpherson; Bishop Agwhefeada; Bishop Linus; Bishop Uloho S. Omoko PhD; Bishop Edwin Avwonye; Bishop Samuel Sakpaide; Prophet Samuel Irikefe; Bishop Joshua Odjiyi; Rev. Police Edegware; Rev. Pastor Joseph Orovboni; Rev. Canon Isaac O. Diode; Rev. Onakpona Julius; Rev. Julius Fovie; Rev. Miller Emmanuel; Apostle Godswill Oghenochuko Ovedje; Pastor Brilliant Edafe; Pastor Fejiro Evuarherhe; Pastor Lucky Ikpokpo; Pastor Ovierunu.

The gathering ended with renewed calls for unity, sustained prayers, and collective support for leaders considered aligned with the values and aspirations of the Urhobo Christian community.

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