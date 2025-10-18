Dafinone Medical Outreach Storms Ughelli North, Distributes Free Eye Glasses

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Residents of Ughelli North Local Government Area in their numbers trouped out of their homes to access the free medical outreach sponsored by the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, senator Ede Dafinone, in collaboration with National Health Fellow on Wednesday at the Council Secretariat.

Beneficiaries of the free medical outreach were tested on TB, Diabetes, BP, Sugar, Hepatitis, Chest Xtray and reading glasses were given with eye challenges.

Speaking during the exercise held at Ughelli North Secretariat, Coordinator of National Health Fellow, Onome Sandra Ugbarugba said, “What we will be doing here is Sugar test for diabetes, distribution of free reading glasses, people will be given medication and we will having Hapetitis testing and TB screening for those that are available.

We shall be attending to persons not less than 200 and this is an opportunity for the people of Ughelli North to come and know their health status because early detection is very important in other to avoid complications.

A beneficiary of the free medical outreach in Ughelli, Mrs. Omohwo Esther, a Vice Principal in Government College, said, “I heard of this free medical outreach just this morning and I grabbed the opportunity to come and be tested.

“When I got here, I saw that free reading eye glasses, Chest Xtray and a lot of things were being given for free and it was like wao.

“I want to thank the Senator Ede Dafinone for bringing this program to our people here because of you got to the hospital for just eye glass, one you know how much to spend but here it is been given for free.

“We came here to get Sugar,BP, Hapetitis, Xtray test all for free, and the reception by the medical experts was warm and wonderful.

Another beneficiary, Mr Efe Akpotor said, “The sole reason I came was because for over a month I have been having a serious cough and on getting here, I discovered that there are other tests there were being carried out and I took part in it.

“I picked the opportunity and came here and on getting here, I got free reading eye glass and everything thing was free.

“I want to say a big thank you to Senator Ede Dafinone for his concern on health of his constituents and I want him to do more because we are expecting more from him.”

Also, Mrs Onosegboma Vero who commended the senator said, “I came here purposely for diabetes and Hapetitis test and after the test and check, I was certified normal by the medical experts.

“I so much appreciate the senator who deemed it fit to bring this free medical outreach to Ughelli North and it is my prayers that God should continue to bless him.”

