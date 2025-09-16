Dafinone Hails Peter Igho On Conferment Of  Prestigious Traditional Title By Sultan Of Sokoto

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated Olorogun Peter Igho, MFR, on his recent conferment of the traditional title Kakakin Daular Usmaniya of Sokoto by His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The honour, according to the Senator, is a well-deserved recognition of Olorogun Igho’s decades of service and contribution to national unity and cultural development.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, September 15, 2025, Senator Dafinone joined other well-meaning Urhobos, Deltans, and Nigerians in celebrating the President of the Urhobo Leadership Forum, describing the title as a testament to Olorogun Igho’s outstanding legacy as a bridge-builder and statesman.

Senator Dafinone hailed Olorogun Igho as an astute ambassador of the Urhobo nation and a pan-Deltan whose selfless contributions to society continue to inspire generations. He noted that Olorogun Igho has consistently exemplified true leadership, dedication to service, and an unwavering commitment to national development.

“Olorogun Peter Igho is a cultural icon, a nation-builder, and a true bridge-builder,” Dafinone stated. “His life’s work has touched countless lives, and this honour from the Sultan of Sokoto is not only symbolic but also richly merited.”

The Senator further emphasized the importance of celebrating leaders who promote unity, cultural harmony, and the preservation of traditional values, adding that Olorogun Igho embodies all these ideals through his leadership and influence across various spheres.

“On this well-deserved and esteemed traditional recognition, I heartily congratulate you, dear Olorogun,” Dafinone said. “May you continue to enjoy greater wisdom, strength, and impact in your service to our people and nation.”

