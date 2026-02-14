Dafinone Congratulates Uvwie Monarch On His  Double Celebration

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district in the Senator, Senator Ede Dafinone on behalf of the Great People of Delta Central warmly congratulate His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, JP, OON, Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, on the joyous occasion of his 18th Coronation Anniversary and the formal launch of his biography, “Odyssey of Royalty: The Reign of Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.”

He stated that the double celebration fittingly reflects a reign distinguished by wisdom, dignity, and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Uvwie people.

“I particularly commend Your Royal Majesty for your outstanding leadership as Chairman of the Council of Urhobo Traditional Rulers, and for the enduring legacy of peace you have entrenched in Uvwie Kingdom. That peace has been the bedrock of the remarkable unity, stability and unprecedented development witnessed across the kingdom in the past 18 years on the throne of your forebears.

“I pray that Almighty God continues to grant Your Royal Majesty divine protection, good health and a sound mind, as you lead Uvwie Kingdom to even greater heights. May your reign continue to be a source of pride, inspiration and progress for present and future generations,” the statement read.

