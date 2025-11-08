Dafinone Congratulates Monarch Of Udu Kingdom On the Presentation Of  Staff of Office

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, heartily congratulate His Royal Majesty, HRM Engr. Michael Ogheneovo Orugbo, JP, KP, Okporua I, the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, on the momentous occasion of official presentation of the Staff of Office by the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori.

Dafinone in a statement made available to Urhobotoday the presentation of staff to the Monarch is indeed a proud and historic moment, not only for Udu Kingdom, but for the entire Urhobo nation.

He stated that the Monarch ascension to the throne stands as a testament to his outstanding leadership qualities, a successful professional career, and a deep commitment to serving humanity, adding that he is convinced that his reign will bring renewed hope, progress, and stability to Udu Kingdom.

The Senator equally commended the great people of Udu Kingdom for the smooth and harmonious process that led to the Monarch selection, coronation, and his presentation of the Staff of Office.

“Your ascension to the throne stands as a testament to your outstanding leadership qualities, a successful professional career, and a deep commitment to serving humanity. I am convinced that your reign will bring renewed hope, progress, and stability to Udu Kingdom.

“I also commend the great people of Udu Kingdom for the smooth and harmonious process that led to your selection, coronation, and your presentation of the Staff of Office. I urge all sons and daughters of Udu to continue to rally around His Majesty in unity and loyalty, so that together, you can build a kingdom that embodies peace, growth, and cultural pride,” Dafinone stated.

He urged all sons and daughters of Udu to continue to rally around His Majesty in unity and loyalty, so that together, they can build a kingdom that embodies peace, growth, and cultural pride.

“I also commend the great people of Udu Kingdom for the smooth and harmonious process that led to your selection, coronation, and your presentation of the Staff of Office. I urge all sons and daughters of Udu to continue to rally around His Majesty in unity and loyalty, so that together, you can build a kingdom that embodies peace, growth, and cultural pride.

“Your Majesty, as you embark on this sacred journey of royal service, I pray that the Almighty God grants you divine wisdom, sound health, and long life. May your reign be marked by peace, prosperity, and unity — and may Udu Kingdom continue to shine as a beacon of progress under your esteemed leadership,” Dafinone prayed.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com