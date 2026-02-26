Dafinone Congratulates Disu On Appointment As IGP, Urges Tough Action On Kidnapping, Banditry

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 26TH (URHOBTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has congratulated Mr. Tunji Disu on his appointment as the Acting Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dafinone in a statement said Disu’s well-deserved elevation is a testament to his professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to service within the Nigerian Police Force.

According to him, “Your distinguished journey through the ranks, marked by discipline, courage, and exemplary leadership, has earned you the confidence of the nation. Over the years, you have demonstrated competence, integrity, and a deep understanding of modern policing challenges, qualities that positioned you for this critical responsibility.

“As you assume this important office, I urge you to deploy your vast experience and expertise toward addressing the pressing insecurity challenges confronting our country. Nigerians look forward to strengthened efforts in tackling kidnapping for ransom, banditry, and the persistent conflicts between farmers and herders, which continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and national stability.

“I wish you great success in this new role and assure you of my support as you work to enhance public safety, restore confidence in policing, and advance peace and security across the nation.”

