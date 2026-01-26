Dafinone Applauds Okpe Monarch Establishment Of Orodje Sub-Palace In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede Dafinone has applauded and congratulate His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), CFR, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom on the insightful and far-reaching decision to establish the Sub-Palace in Sapele.

Dafinone who delivered the message during the successful groundbreaking ceremony of the Orodje Sub-Palace in Sapele, held on January 24, 2026 said the landmark event represents a significant step in the preservation of Okpe history, culture, and traditional institutions, and reflects the enduring relevance of the Orodje stool as a symbol of unity, authority, and continuity for the Okpe people.

According to him, this initiative demonstrates a deep understanding of history and governance, and affirms the Sub-Palace as a vital institutional presence that reinforces the traditional and administrative role of the Orodje.

He said the Sub-Palace stands not merely as a physical structure, but as a reaffirmation of identity, legitimacy, and cultural heritage for present and future generations.

“The Orodje Sub-Palace is of profound historical importance, underscoring the over lordship of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom as the only recognised traditional ruler in Sapele and across the Okpe Kingdom.

“ Its restoration and renewal strengthen the documented historical foundations of Okpe traditional authority and ensure that this legacy is firmly preserved in the national consciousness. “I commend His Royal Majesty for this visionary leadership and reaffirm my commitment to initiatives that uphold history, peace, and cultural preservation,”Senator Ede Dafinone,

Delta Central Senatorial District stated.

