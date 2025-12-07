Dafinone Applauds Asiodu’s Unwavering Dedication To National Development At Lagos Book Launch

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS DECEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has praised the exceptional life and legacy of Izoma Philip C. Asiodu, CFR, describing him as a model of integrity, scholarship, and national service.

Speaking as a co-presenter at the launch of the book titled, “A Legacy of Dedication and Service” in Victoria Island, Lagos, the senator said he was honored to reflect on the achievements of a man whose influence continues to shape Nigeria’s intellectual and administrative landscape.

The book, authored by Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, chronicles Asiodu’s decades of distinguished service to the nation, capturing his commitment to public administration, nation-building, and the advancement of knowledge. The event attracted a large gathering of dignitaries and thought leaders, all united in celebrating a statesman whose career has inspired generations.

However, Senator Dafinone commended Asiodu’s unwavering dedication to national development, stressing that his work remains a benchmark for effective leadership. He noted that the edition highlights Asiodu’s extraordinary contributions to policy formulation and governance, adding that such stories renew hope in the transformative power of purposeful public service.

According to the dinstinguised senator, events of this nature play a crucial role in reinforcing the value of celebrating Nigeria’s nation-builders. He emphasized that recognizing individuals like Asiodu not only honors their legacy but also motivates younger leaders to embrace excellence, hard work, and integrity in their own pursuits.

The book presentation forms part of the Hallmarks of Labour series, an initiative committed to documenting the achievements of Nigeria’s finest trailblazers. The series continues to serve as a vital repository of the nation’s moral and intellectual heritage, spotlighting role models whose character and accomplishments offer guidance for the future.

Chaired by former Head of State, Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, the event brought together statesmen, industry leaders, academics, and admirers. Their presence underscored the collective respect for Asiodu’s legacy and reaffirmed the national importance of preserving and celebrating stories of dedication, integrity, and service.

