Daddy Showkey Recounts How Pasuma Fed  His Family For Three Years After He Had  Accident

LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Famous Nigerian artiste and galala singer, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has revealed an untold story about how Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi, widely known as Pasuma Wonder fed him after an accident.

Daddy Showkey, during a recent live performance where they both shared the stage, praised Pasuma, telling everyone that cares to know how the Fuji star supported his family during a difficult time.

To the surprise of many, Daddy Showkey confessed that Pasuma fed his family for three years — a touching story the veteran singer had never shared with the public until now.

The well loved singer, Showkey who had waxed several album and hit songs including ‘Fire Fire’, ‘Hossanna’, ‘Daleru’ among others recounting, said; “You see, this man, he stood by me during bad times and good times. Many people didn’t see me in public or sing for years because I had an accident in 2007. I was in the hospital for three years. Pasuma was the one taking care of my family. I can never forget him in my life.

“After I recovered, I visited others but they didn’t give me the opportunity to see them not to talk of helping. When I got to their houses they would tell me that they were not around even when they were inside the house.”

