CSR: Tantita  Security Constructs Storey Building For National Open University In Okere Prison Warri

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a leading private security firm, has reinforced its commitment to corporate social responsibility by constructing a storey building for the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Okere-Warri.

This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to the educational development and rehabilitation of prison inmates.

Owned by High Chief (Dr.) Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, Tantita Security has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at societal betterment beyond its core mandate of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime assets.

The NOUN facility, currently under construction, will feature eight classrooms equipped with modern educational tools, including computers, to facilitate learning for inmates.

Education remains a crucial component of rehabilitation, and Tantita’s investment in the correctional facility aligns with broader efforts to transform inmates into productive members of society.

The correctional centre, already approved as a WAEC/NECO examination centre, has expanded its academic offerings to include Junior Secondary School/Cognitive Placement Certificate Examinations.

Tantita’s intervention will further enhance these opportunities, providing inmates with access to higher education and skill development.

Beyond education, the company’s involvement reflects its broader vision of social reformation.

The project complements existing inmate rehabilitation efforts spearheaded by religious organisations such as the Sacred Heart Cathedral, the Warri Diocese of the Catholic Church, Prisons Fellowship Nigeria, Christ Embassy, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God, all of which provide spiritual guidance and counselling to inmates.

In addition to supporting education, TANTITA’s corporate social responsibility ethos aligns with healthcare improvements at the correctional facility.

Recently, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) donated essential medical supplies, including drugs, mattresses, and mats.

The facility also houses an isolation unit for inmates with tuberculosis and HIV, who have benefited from improved medical care.

The ongoing NOUN project by Tantita Security is a call to action for other corporate entities and individuals to contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation and reformation of inmates.

Human rights activist, Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, a former awaiting-trial inmate of the facility, has commended TANTITA for its efforts and urged more organisations to follow suit.

With Tantita Security’s intervention, the Federal Correctional Centre, Okere-Warri, is witnessing a transformation that will not only reform inmates but also equip them for reintegration into society, reinforcing the role of corporate social responsibility in nation-building.

Tribune

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com