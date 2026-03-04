Cracks In Delta APC Deepens As Key Party Leaders Boycott State Congress Amid Factional Feud

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The crisis currently rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly deepened, as key party leaders shunned the party’s State Congress on Tuesday.

Among those absent were former Deputy Senate President and ex-senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege, as well as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko.

Also absent was Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, member representing the Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and daughter of former Governor James Ibori.

Other founding leaders of the party prior to the defection of members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC were also said to have boycotted the congress.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Delta APC is currently divided into factions, with one bloc loyal to the Ibori/Omo-Agege camp and another aligned with the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who is reportedly perceived to enjoy the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the party’s national leadership.

In Delta North, the division is said to involve one faction loyal to the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and another aligned with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the crisis is linked to allegations of imposition of candidates during the ward, local government, and state congresses, allegedly in favour of members of the defunct PDP who recently defected to the APC.

Speaking on Saturday shortly after the State APC Congress held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori called for unity and peace among party members.

However, he added, “Anyone who did not come for this State Congress is not an indigene of Delta State.”

Governor Oborevwori expressed gratitude to the outgoing executive, led by Omeni Sobotie, for steering the party through what he described as a defining transition period following the political realignment of April 2025.

He said, “I stand before you today filled with a deep sense of responsibility and brimming with optimism about the bright prospects of our great party. What began as a principled decision to align Delta State with the renewed vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has evolved into a powerful and unstoppable political movement.

“I commend the discipline, cooperation and resilience demonstrated by party members across the state and the peaceful conduct of congresses in the 270 wards, 25 local government areas and the State as a testament to the APC’s internal democracy. There was no imposition. What we witnessed is broad consultation, agreement and inclusiveness. This structure belongs to all of us.

“I charge the new executive to prioritize regular meetings, strengthen grassroots engagement and intensify voter mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 polls. Our mission is unequivocal.”

“We must secure victory at every level – the Presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Governorship and the State House of Assembly. I have confidence that the APC in the state would deliver massive votes for President Tinubu and all the party’s candidates,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, former Delta State PDP Chairman, Solomon Arenyeka, emerged by consensus as the APC State Chairman. The former PDP State Organising Secretary, Emmanuel Egbabor, retained his position at the State APC Congress, while Mrs. Ifeyinwa Sobotie, wife of the immediate past APC State Chairman, emerged as the State Woman Leader, among other appointments.

Saharareporters

