CP Aina Adesola Posting  To Delta Is A Blessing-Oborevwori

LAGOS JANUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Delta State His Excellency, RT Hon. (Elder) Sheriff F.O Oborevwori has expressed satisfaction with the posting of CP Aina Adesola to Delta State, because the Commissioner is well acquainted with the security terrain of the state, having previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Delta State Command, before his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police and redeployment back to the Command.

The Governor described the posting as a blessing to the state, adding that the Commissioner’s familiarity with the state’s security dynamics would further strengthen ongoing efforts to sustain peace.

Oborevwori made the observation when the new Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Aina Adesola, on 27th January, 2025, led members of the Command’s Management Team on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, at the Government House, Asaba.

The Governor commended officers and men of the Command for their professionalism and commitment in maintaining relative peace and stability across the state. He further issued a standing directive that any individual found in possession of firearms, or involved in activities capable of disrupting public order, should be promptly arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He also appealed to residents of the state to continue to support the Police and other security agencies with timely and credible information, stressing that effective policing requires the active cooperation of the public. He concluded by offering prayers for divine strength and wisdom for the Commissioner of Police and all security stakeholders in the discharge of their responsibilities towards securing the state.

The visit was to formally introduce the new Commissioner of Police to the Governor and to reaffirm the Command’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the Delta State Government in the collective pursuit of enhanced security, maintenance of law and order, and the protection of lives and property across the state.

In his remarks, CP Aina Adesola expressed appreciation to the Governor for the warm reception and the continued support of the State Government to the Nigeria Police Force. He assured the Governor of the Command’s resolve to sustain proactive, intelligence-led and community-oriented policing, while strengthening synergy with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the interest of peace, safety, and development of Delta State.