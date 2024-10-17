Controversy As Parent Of Slain 2-Year-Old Boy Demands N2bn Compensation From NDLEA

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Parents of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonria, who was killed and his younger brother, Eromonsele, who was shot in the eye by officers of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State in 2023, on Wednesday, demanded N2 billion compensation from the Agency.

The father of the children, Mr Fidelis Ivan Omhonria, his Wife and the surviving son who appeared before the House Committee on Public Petitions alleged that the family was abandoned by the Agency since the incident occurred over a year ago.

He said the health of the surviving son has been deteriorating without adequate treatment.

The family had petitioned the NDLEA to the House and the first hearing of the matter came up on Wednesday.

The parents also denied that they had an agreement with the NDLEA for a N25 million compensation.

Speaking during the investigative hearing, the lawyer of the NDLEA, Barrister Muniat Adeleye, told the Committee that they had agreed on the sum of N2 billion but N5 million had been sent to the family as the initial payment.

She said the N2 billion compensation is to be paid in five tranches over the next five months.

She expressed surprise over the petition saying the Agency did not expect it as the matter had been resolved.

She said the agreement was entered with both parents on board.

However when asked for the agreement by the Committee, Adeleye, who is the Assistant Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, said the agreement has not been signed.

This was unacceptable by the Committee, who demanded that the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa must appear before the Committee at its next hearing on the matter.

The father of the boys denied such agreement, saying the NDLEA Chairman, General Marwa had sometimes after the incident sent him N5 million on a personal note.

He said the Agency did not take responsibility to recompense the family and that the surviving sibling is under serious threat.

He said they sought redress from the House to serve justice on the matter.

He said: “I was shocked to hear how to mention an agreement just now. I’m not a party to any agreement.

“Yes, actually within the period that this either took place, the NDLEA Chairman called me and he told me he’s very sorry for this incident that happened on the 13th of July 2023 and that he’s not in the country. But on his own personal commitment to me that he’s sending the token to me.

“He didn’t mention any amount to me. He said he would send me some money to be taking care of my son. Two weeks later, we left the Eye Foundation in Lagos. Then I received five million in my wife’s account that I sent to him. That’s all. And so where did the agreement for 25 million came in?”

The lawyer said: “We wrote them, demanded the sum of two billion as compensation. They never bothered to even respond to that demand. They ignored it with so much arrogance. Before this house, we want adequate compensation. A life was lost, cut short. Another destiny is someone’s being damaged because of the eye.

“He was just one year old when this incident happened. From then until now, they’ve been dealing with that. They are not prepared to do anything to even remedy the physical damage done to this infant boy. It’s like they are playing games and gimmicks to dodge responsibility. We want this house to compel the NDLEA to be responsive and responsible enough as a corporate agency to do what is obtainable on the best international standard practice.”

In his ruling, Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Hon. Mike Etaba, said: “I hope you appreciate the gravity of what we are saying. And so long as the house is concerned, Nigerians are interested about this matter. The whole world is watching us.

“The next day this matter is going to be adjourned, the principal officer, which is your head, has to be in this committee. This matter is too serious for anybody to represent him. We also understand that you are a lawyer, and you have a right to represent your organisation. But the point we find ourselves, and the kind of life-threatening events that we find ourselves, we want the NDLEA head and boss to appear in person and explain to Nigerians.

“Since this incident took place, the steps he has taken to make sure that this family recovers from the trauma. And as we speak, you can see the child with one eye.

“Look at that child with one eye, and you are a mother. All of us are fathers. Nobody would be alive to see his or her child with this kind of condition.

“The monies that have been sent to him was just a help, a token to make sure that he carries on with the little medication he needed to do. So let us not sit here and tell us and tell Nigerians that there was an agreement for NDLEA to pay this family 25 million. Nobody should hear it. It shouldn’t be heard anywhere.”

Hence, the Committee adjourned the investigative hearing to 22nd October, 2024.

Nigeria Tribune

