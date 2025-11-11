Controversy As Allegations Of Manipulation, Missing Forms Trail  UPU Election Screening Exercise

Share This





















By Fegor Ogene JP.

LAGOS NOVEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The screening exercise for aspirants in the forthcoming Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) 2025 National Elections held at the Urhobo Cultural Center, Okere Road, Warri South Local Government Area, was not without controversy, as reports of alleged manipulation and administrative lapses threatened to undermine the integrity of the process.

The incident began when the nomination form of Chief Simeon Ohwofa, an aspirant for the position of President-General, was discovered missing from the compiled list of submitted forms. According to eyewitness accounts, Chief Ohwofa had duly completed and submitted his form within the stipulated deadline. However, when the screening committee began verification, his form was nowhere to be found.

After intense questioning, heated deliberations, and a thorough search, the missing document was mysteriously recovered from an undisclosed location. The situation raised concerns among observers about possible attempts to exclude qualified candidates from the process. Chief Ohwofa was eventually screened successfully after the discovery of his form.

Shortly afterward, another disturbing case emerged. The form of Dr. Brown Umukoro, a respected lawyer and aspirant for the position of National Legal Adviser, also went missing. Despite clear evidence of timely submission, the responsible UPU official whose name was withheld, denied receiving the form. The ensuing drama was both tense and revealing, as it appeared to some observers that the disappearance might have been a deliberate act of sabotage intended to favor another candidate.

It was further alleged that the same UPU official told the election screening committee that Dr. Brown had withdrawn from the race, which was a blatant and deliberate lie. When the committee confronted Dr. Brown to confirm whether he had indeed withdrawn, he firmly replied, “No, I cannot buy a form for ?300,000 and then withdraw from contesting.” His response further exposed the depth of the alleged manipulation.

Fortunately, Dr. Brown’s prudence proved invaluable. Having anticipated possible irregularities, he had made and retained a photocopy of his completed nomination form, which he presented to the Electoral Screening Committee as proof of submission. Upon verification, the committee acknowledged the authenticity of his documentation, and he was subsequently screened successfully to the relief of many and, indeed, to the glory of God.

The unfolding events at the Urhobo Cultural Center underscore the importance of transparency, accountability, and vigilance in internal democratic processes. As the UPU moves toward its December 5 election, many stakeholders have called on the Electoral Screenig Committee to tighten administrative procedures and ensure that no aspirant is unfairly disenfranchised.

The Urhobo nation watches closely, with hope that unity, fairness, and integrity the core values of the nation will prevail.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com