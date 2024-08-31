Concern Deltan Writes Oborevwori, Laments Extortion, Harasssment By DESTMA Officials

Share This





















Dear Governor Sheriff Oborevwori,

LAGOS AUGUST 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-I am writing to express my deep concern about the increasingly unruly and oppressive behavior of Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) officials in Sapele. These officials, often referred to as “Okowa Police,” have become a source of harassment, intimidation, and extortion for many Deltans, including myself.

As a victim of DESTMA’s misconduct, I have firsthand experience of the trauma and financial hardship caused by their actions. I have been subjected to extortion, intimidation, and arbitrary fines, including the imposition of excessive fines such as N30,000 for minor offenses (not wearing a helmet on a private tricycle, seat belt etc).

I believe that the situation in Sapele is representative of a broader problem within DESTMA. The agency’s officials seem to have a culture of impunity, and their actions are eroding public trust in the government.

I beg you, our amiable Governor, to take immediate steps to address the misconduct of DESTMA officials particularly in Sapele:

Implementing a mobile court system: Adopt a system similar to Lagos State, where motorists who break traffic laws are sent to mobile courts for fines to be awarded, rather than being subjected to arbitrary fines and frivolous charges.

Strengthening oversight and accountability: Implement stricter measures to monitor the activities of DESTMA officials and hold them accountable for any wrongdoing, including the imposition of excessive fines.

Providing training on ethical conduct: Ensure that DESTMA officials receive comprehensive training on proper procedures, ethical conduct, and respect for citizens’ rights.

Establishing a complaint mechanism: Create a transparent and accessible mechanism for citizens to report instances of misconduct by DESTMA officials.

Promoting dialogue and cooperation: Foster open communication between DESTMA officials and the community to address concerns and build trust.

By taking these measures, you can help to restore the public’s confidence in DESTMA and ensure that the agency is serving the best interests of the people of Delta State.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Sincerely,

Omajemite Don

Concerned Citizen and Victim of DESTMA Misconduct

Sapele, Delta State

