Communities Protest Over Bad Roads, Urge Delta Govt For Urgent Repairs

LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of youths from Ukala-Okwute, Ezi, Ebu, and Ukala-Okpunor in Oshimili North and Aniocha North local government areas yesterday protested in Asaba over bad roads.

They issued a 30-day ultimatum to the Delta State government to commence construction on the abandoned Ukala-Okwute-Ezi-Ebu-Ukala Okpunor Road.

Under the umbrella of Concerned Youth for Good Governance (CYGG), they staged a peaceful demonstration at Interbau Roundabout, Asaba, maintaining that the road is a critical route linking several communities.

While decrying what they described as “years of government neglect” that has crippled economic activities and endangered lives, they also called for an official government statement within seven days and a leadership meeting to discuss next steps.

In an address to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo, the group spokesperson, Comrade Henry Imuma, said the route is a major lifeline that connects our communities to markets, schools, health centres and other essential services.

The group demanded immediate mobilisation of contractors, a public project timeline, periodic updates to residents and strict quality control to ensure durability.

“Our protest is peaceful and rooted in constructive engagement. We are ready to work with the government but will not remain silent while our people suffer daily.

”Its current state has destroyed economic activities, stranded farmers, caused food wastage, isolated communities and increased accidents and insecurity,” Imuma warned

Erijo commended the youths for their peaceful approach and assured them that the Oborevwori administration would address the issue.

“No part of Delta state will be neglected. We know your plight and will channel your request to the Governor. As we approach the dry season, the road will receive attention. Please remain calm and law-abiding.”

Oshimili North Chairman, Hon. Innocent Esewezie, who had earlier appealed to the youths to shelve the protest, praised their peaceful conduct and reiterated that the road project was already on the government’s radar.

The Ukala-Okwute-Ezi-Ebu-Ukala Okpunor Road remains a vital link for trade, transport, and community access in Delta State. Residents are waiting to see if the government’s assurances will match action before the 30-day deadline expires.

