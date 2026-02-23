Commendations As Former  Delta Police Boss AIG Abaniwonda Bows Out Of Service After 34 Years

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A senior officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Assistant Inspector-General of Police and former Delta State Commissioner of Police AIG Olufemi Abaniwonda, has retired after 34 years of meritorious service, drawing commendations for his professionalism, leadership, and dedication to duty.

In a goodwill message, police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin praised Abaniwonda’s career as exemplary, noting that his contributions to the Force have left a lasting impact on colleagues and the institution.

Hundeyin described the retired AIG as a disciplined and professional officer whose mentorship and guidance shaped many within the Force. He recalled that his interactions with Abaniwonda at the Force Headquarters were marked by valuable lessons and insightful counsel.

He further highlighted Abaniwonda’s commitment to supporting younger officers, emphasizing that the senior officer always made time to listen and provide direction when needed.

“As a fellow Lagosian, I am especially proud to celebrate him. His influence goes far beyond rank or office; it is reflected in the many lives he has positively impacted,” Hundeyin stated.

The spokesperson expressed appreciation for Abaniwonda’s service and leadership, wishing him a peaceful retirement filled with good health and fulfillment.

For media advert placement, events converage, ,edia consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com