Church Honours Gov Oborevwori, Rep Waive  With Outstanding Performance Award

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-In furtherance of recognition of his effort at putting Delta State among the best in Nigeria, Rt Hon (Elder) Sherrif Oborevwori has been honoured with the Outstanding Performance Award in Sustainable Peace, Infrastructural Development and Good Governance at a one day ministers conference presided over by Bishop Emmanuel Enumeru.

The governor who was represented by the executive chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Hon Isaiah Onoriode Esiovwa had in his reaction expressed satisfaction at the honour done him at the weekend by Eagle Saints International Church, Ugolo, Osubi Delta State.

Reassuring of his unlimited commitment to the church and Christian community at large, Gov Oborevwori said he would endeavor to promote Godly activities amidst delivering essential services to all Deltans.

In his words he said “as long as I have breath and God grants me the strength, I will be governor who honours God and ensure that the church and all Deltans benefit from the M.O.R.E. Agenda of my administration.*

Highlighting the purpose of the program, the presiding bishop of the ministry hinted that the governor was engaged for collaboration on how faith and governance can form a transformative society. even as he called on people of Delta State to cooperate in the exercise of their faith with Gov Sherrif Oborevwori, adding that the governor’s administration prioritizes justice and Development through the M.O.R.E. Programans and therefore requires full support

Bishop Enumeru equally clarified that, the church is not a scam but a rescue mission impressing further that a collaborative effort between the church and the government would produce a more robust and well articulated socio-economic environment needed to yield a successful society.

Also honoured was the member representing Udu-Ughelli federal constituency, Hon (Rev) Francis Waive with Outstanding Performance Award on same.

In his acceptance speech, Pastor Esike Oghenemaro who represented the federal law maker reiterated his desire and unflinching desire to continually support programs aimed at promoting the kingdom.

Waive added that no man can excel in life when God’s hand is absent from his endeavors indicating that his achievements in the house could be ascribed to his faith in God.

The cleric cum law maker therefore urged the church to back up the government at all levels to succeed.

On his part, guest preacher at the program and founder of The Word of Life Church, Pastor Ayo Orisejafor in his message titled ” The Bitterness of The Anointing” had admonished church ministers to always prepare themselves for challenges of various degrees stressing that, walking the call may not be as smooth as diverse temptation are bound to occured.

The international preacher who highlighted further that answering the call as a minister goes with it’s peculiar price, pains and challenges however concluded that, all things work together for good for those who are in the calling.”

The event was well attended by top ministers of the gospel from different parts of the country.

