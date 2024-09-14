Chief Omirhobo Bids Adesina Ogunlana Farewell

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has bid farewell to radical and outspoken lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana who bowed to death just days after friends and colleagues celebrated his 60th birthday with a lecture late in July.

Omirhobo in a message made available to our correspondent described Ogulana as ‘Egbon’ (meaning a senior), trailblazer, role model, leader and benchmark for many lawyers and activists, including himself, adding that he had left a vast void in Nigeria’s activist landscape.

The Human Right Activist echoed Ogulana personal quality as a true gentleman, statesman and distinguished bar man who embodied courage and boldness in his quest for justice, stressing that his fearlessness earned him the revered title of ‘Serubawon’(a colloquial Yoruba word for ‘scare them’ or ‘frighten the oppressors’) of the bar.

Omirhobo recalled that he would never forget Ogulana’s swift intervention when he was arrested by the DSS at Aso Rock for protesting, adding that the erudite lawyer demanded his immediate and unconditional release without hesitation.

“Your legacy will live on, dear Egbon. I’ll miss you dearly. Farewell,” he stated.

SEE FULL MESSAGE BELOW:

Farewell, My Egbon Adesina Ogunlana

By Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo

You’ve left a vast void in Nigeria’s activist landscape. A trailblazer, role model, leader, and benchmark for many lawyers and activists, including myself. A true gentleman, statesman, and distinguished bar man, you embodied courage and boldness in your quest for justice. Your fearlessness earned you the revered title of Serubawon of the bar.

I’ll never forget your swift intervention when I was arrested by the DSS at Aso Rock for protesting. You demanded my immediate, unconditional release without hesitation.

Your legacy will live on, dear Egbon. I’ll miss you dearly. Farewell.

For advert media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications, events coverage and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com