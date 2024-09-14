Published On: Sat, Sep 14th, 2024

Chief Omirhobo Bids Adesina Ogunlana Farewell

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo has bid farewell to radical and outspoken lawyer,  Adesina Ogunlana  who bowed to death just days after friends and colleagues celebrated his 60th birthday with a lecture late in July.

Omirhobo in a message made available to our correspondent described Ogulana as ‘Egbon’ (meaning a senior), trailblazer, role model, leader and benchmark for many lawyers and activists, including himself, adding that  he  had  left a vast void in Nigeria’s activist landscape.

The Human Right Activist echoed Ogulana personal quality as a true gentleman, statesman and distinguished bar man who  embodied courage and boldness in  his  quest for justice, stressing that his  fearlessness earned him  the revered title of ‘Serubawon’(a colloquial Yoruba word for ‘scare them’ or ‘frighten the oppressors’) of the bar.

Omirhobo recalled  that he would  never forget  Ogulana’s  swift intervention when he  was arrested by the DSS at Aso Rock for protesting, adding that the erudite lawyer demanded  his  immediate and  unconditional release without hesitation.

“Your legacy will live on, dear Egbon. I’ll miss you dearly. Farewell,” he stated.

