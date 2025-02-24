Celebrating Omo-Agege’s Visionary Leadership With Birth Of Fed University Of Medical And Health Sciences, Kwale

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, is a groundbreaking achievement that will revolutionize medical education in Nigeria.

This monumental feat would not have been possible without the tireless efforts and strategic leadership of His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the former Deputy President of the Senate.

Senator Omo-Agege’s unwavering commitment to the development of Delta State and Nigeria as a whole is evident in his unrelenting pursuit of this project. His fruitful engagements with the forner Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and his direct request to our former President Muhammadu Buhari, ultimately led to the Federal Government’s approval of the university. Even, after leaving Office, he dutifully and diligently followed up with Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who graciously gave a further approval for this all important University in Ndokwaland.

The Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, will provide a world-class education to medical students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their field. This institution will not only bridge the gap in medical education but also provide a beacon of hope for the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

This Institution signposts His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s commitment to the betterment of Ndokwa Nation who the powers that be has relegated to a pitiful position in spite of her monumental contribution to the economy of Nigeria.

Senator Omo-Agege’s vision for a better Nigeria in general and Delta State in particular is inspiring, and his leadership has been instrumental in making this vision a reality. As he rightly noted, President Buhari’s and ultimately President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of the university demonstrates their “undeniable patriotic and equitable leadership spirit” and the determination of the APC to right all the historic wrong in Ndokwaland.

As we celebrate this milestone achievement especially as the Ground Breaking Ceremony takes place today at Kwale, we must also recognize the importance of supporting and sustaining this institution. We urge all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society, to rally behind the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, and ensure its continued growth and success. We urge all Ndokwa Sons and Daughters to see this Institution as their prices asset that must be protected and nurtured with every resources at their disposal.

In conclusion, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his selfless dedication to the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale. His legacy will be remembered for generations to come, and his impact on medical education in Nigeria will be felt for years to come.

Comrade Chuks Awo Erhire Is SSA Constituency Matters to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

