Autopsy Reveals Cause Of Death Of Oborevwori’s  Aide,  Shimite  Love

LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The death of Nigerian filmmaker and culture advocate, Shimite Love, has officially been attributed to natural causes related to unmanaged hypertension, according to a close family friend who revealed findings from her autopsy report.

This statement clears up the speculation surrounding her sudden passing, after her husband was labeled the prime suspect and has been detained in police custody since her demise.

The source emphasized that Shimite had been struggling with high blood pressure that wasn’t properly managed, which ultimately led to fatal complications.

Shimite Love, who recently served as the Delta Governor’s Special Adviser, was widely respected for her contributions to the creative and cultural sectors in Nigeria.

Her death came as a rude shock to many, especially given her active role in media and youth empowerment.

Gistmania

