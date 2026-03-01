APC Sapele LGA Affirms Full Support For Return Of Dafinone In 2027

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State has affirmed its full support for the Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, reelection bid.

Speaking at the senator’s country home in Sapele, on Saturday, Hon. Francis Okpigbe, the Sapele APC LG Chairman, who led the newly elected APC executives on a thank-you visit said the move was a show of unity and appreciation for Dafinone’s stabilizing role during the recent local government congress.

“Come 2027, our senator will return to Abuja and remain there until 2031. That is what we stand for,” Okpigbe declared, drawing applause from party faithful present at the meeting.

According to the LG chairman, the visit was intended to express gratitude for the senator’s unwavering support before, during, and after the congress, which he said was conducted peacefully in Sapele despite reported tension in some areas.

“In many other local governments and states in the country, there were rancour, disagreements, and struggles for control. But in Sapele, we did not experience that. The process was smooth, and we were able to produce a harmonised list that carried everyone along,” Okpigbe stated.

He credited the senator’s leadership style and commitment to consensus for the calm atmosphere that characterized the exercise. “Despite being a high-ranking public officer, he did not create problems. Instead, he worked harmoniously with leaders in the local government to ensure that all stakeholders were accommodated. That is why we are here to say thank you,” he added.

Okpigbe emphasised that the new executives emerged through a process rooted in unity and service, not personal ambition. “These offices are not financial offices. They are positions of responsibility. We understand that our duty is to work and ensure that APC carries the day from A to Z in 2027,” he said.

He also urged party leaders and stakeholders to intensify grassroots mobilization, particularly with voter registration ongoing, stressing that electoral victory depends on numbers.

“If you are not registered, you cannot vote. The strength that guarantees victory lies in the number of registered voters we are able to mobilize. I call on every stakeholder to ensure that those who are 18 and above are registered,” Okpigbe charged.

Reaffirming the loyalty of the Sapele APC structure, he described the executives as the senator’s “first eleven” and pledged total support for his political future. “We are grateful for the confidence you have reposed in us. On behalf of everyone here, we say thank you. Come 2027, Sapele APC will stand solidly with you,” he declared.

Responding, Senator Dafinone commended the executives for their unity and urged them to maintain cohesion within the party. “Going forward, I do not want to hear anyone talking about factions. You are all one APC now. There is no need to dwell on yesterday,” the senator said, calling for competence, regular consultations, and stronger ward-level engagement.

He stressed that the party must operate as one united team and remain focused on delivering results. “You all must work together to deliver APC in all the units, Wards and Sapele local government, 2027 it must be 5/5.”

The visit signals early political consolidation within Sapele APC as leaders begin positioning for the 2027 electoral contest, with the LG chairman making it clear that the local government chapter is firmly behind Dafinone’s continued representation of Delta Central in the Senate.

