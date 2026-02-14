APC Orogun Stakeholders Federal Ward Pass Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Oborevwori, Omonade, Urge Unity

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Orogun Federal Ward have passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Member representing Ughelli North Constituency I in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Matthew Onojighofia Omonade, during a crucial stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday.

The gathering brought together party leaders and critical stakeholders to deliberate on cohesion and strategic preparations ahead of the forthcoming APC congress. It also provided an opportunity to further strengthen unity within the ward.

Addressing the stakeholders, Omonade expressed appreciation for their loyalty and steadfast support for the party, emphasising that unity remains fundamental to political progress and organisational stability.

“We assure everyone that the party remains united and will continue to serve as a platform for all,” Omonade said. “Our message is clear: we are united and committed to strengthening party cohesion at every level. Only through collective resolve can we achieve lasting progress.”

The lawmaker commended party leaders for their continued support for Governor Oborevwori and President Tinubu, describing their leadership as instrumental to development efforts at both the state and national levels.

“I want to commend our leaders for standing firmly with our working governor and the President,” he added. “Their support reinforces the stability and direction of our party, and we must all play our part in sustaining that momentum.”

Omonade further cautioned party leaders and stakeholders against actions capable of creating division within the APC, urging them instead to prioritise the collective interest of the party and ensure a peaceful and credible congress process.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru echoed the call for unity, stressing its importance in sustaining political relevance and attracting greater dividends of democracy to the community.

“There is strength in unity,” Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru stated. “When we work together with a common purpose, the benefits are shared by all, and our communities stand to gain more from effective representation.”

Stakeholders commended Hon. Omonade for his inclusive style of representation, particularly highlighting his commitment to fostering unity and consistently promoting togetherness. Deliberations at the meeting focused on strengthening internal cooperation, fostering mutual respect among members, and aligning strategies ahead of the congress.

Several other leaders spoke emphatically, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the party.

Prominent leaders in attendance included Hon. Matthew Omonade, Member, DTHA; Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru, Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency; General Emma Agi, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security; Esv. Oghenekohwo Christian Omoru (FNIVS, RSV, AMNIM, MNES), Wilfred Oliseneku, S.A to the Governor on Community Development; Chief Shedrack Imoniero, former Chairman, PDP Ughelli North Local Government Chapter; Chief Paul Okogu; Chief Goddey Ojuma; Chief Ogheneswohwo Augustine; Chief Beauty Akpoyibo; Emmanuel Etaghene, Vice Chairman, APC Orogun Federal Ward 2; Chief Gabriel Akpude; Barr. Goodluck Etinagbedia, Ph.D; Godspower Akpoabaro, former PDP State Ward Chairman, Orogun Ward 4; Felix Pius; Mr. Friday Omi; Mr. Joseph Eboh; Mr. Matthew Ejobe; Barr. Kenneth Omoru, Solomon Eraradjeke, Former Secretary, APC Orogun Federal Ward 2, among others.

Several other leaders spoke emphatically, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the party.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by stakeholders to deepen collaboration, maintain internal harmony, and work collectively toward the continued growth of the APC and the development of Orogun Federal Ward 2.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com